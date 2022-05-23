The present state of Nigeria’s health sector should be a source of concern. We are daily confronted by a growing population that lacks the wherewithal to afford basic medical care. This is very sad and unfortunate. The decline in Nigeria’s health care sector has continued since 1999. One would have expected that since there has been smooth transition from one democratically elected administration to another, the sector would have witnessed a gradual but consistent growth. This is not the case.

Governments at various levels should be wake up to this reality. Every day, the amount of money spent on medical tourism outside the country takes its toll on our economy. The huge sums of money that are ferried out the country in search of medicare should trouble us.

Our elite class has been very much in this. This should stop. If we build good, modern hospitals and adequately equip them, the need and urge to leave the country in search of health care would reduce considerably. We must arrest this now. It is urgent.

Corruption has been a major setback in this sector. But we can do the needful by eradicating corruption and allowing this sector to thrive. Health care should be affordable for the larger section of our populace.

Dennis Nwakwo, Abia State.

