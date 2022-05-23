CIC seeks increased university/industry collaboration to prepare students for job opportunities

FOUNDER, Clintonel Innovation Centre (CIC), Tochukwu Clinton Chukwueke, has called for increased universities and industry alliance to help students develop the specialised skills and knowledge they needed to compete for high-demand engineering jobs.

To this end, Clintonel Innovation Centre (CIC), Abia State has established strategic alliance with universities for students to acquire practical experiences in undergraduate engineering programme such as, computer, electrical, mechanical and software engineering.

Students tend to benefit from innovative cross-disciplinary collaborative programming combining traditional engineering education with skills associated with entrepreneurship, collaboration, and creativity.

Chukwueke said CIC is providing the next generation of engineers with the expertise they needed to thrive in the knowledge-based economy, adding that it is advancing partnership with universities for an innovative curriculum that gives students access not only to training across a variety of engineering disciplines, but also to a number of critical skills employers are looking for in offering high value jobs.

Last month, the entre organised the Nigerian Genius Engineering Competition (Campus Edition) which brought together Nigeria’s brightest minds in tertiary institutions to solve Nigeria’s toughest engineering andmanufacturing challenges. Fortyfive (45) tertiary institutions were shortlisted for the competition, out of which four made it to the finals in Aba. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Federal University Otuoke (FUOTUOKE), Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA), and University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) were the four tertiary institutions selected as finalists.

The teams spent two weeks at the CLINTONEL Advanced Engineering Centre (AEC) Aba, learning advanced engineering skills and deploying precision manufacturing technologies to create engineering and manufacturing solutions for Nigeria. These young geniuses spent two weeks at Centre undergoing intensive training on engineering and different manufacturing processes including: Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Product Design and Development, ComputerAided Design (CAD), Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM), 3D Printing, Laser Engraving,Laser Cutting, CNC lathe machining, CNC 4-axis Machining, Welding, Fabrication, MetalCasting, etc.