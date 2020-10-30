On dismal leadership

Nothing could be as miserable as dismal leadership in Nigeria. Arguably, there is little or nothing to show in term of responsible and qualitative leadership in the country. The recent discovery of warehouses loaded with palliatives in some states across the country has once again given the opportunity to reflect, assess and reassess the state of leadership in Nigeria.

What do we make of a nation where the leaders appear callous, unsympathetic, heartless and irresponsible? Evidently, the novel coronavirus came as a shock to the world at large as it caught most countries unawares and unprepared. However, the pandemic also came with a chance to compare and contrast the democracies of the world and check the quality of leadership and the level of accountability and transparency.

While most countries were busy providing relief materials and palliatives to their citizens, Nigerian leaders took solace in keeping palliatives in warehouses. It is trite to note that some traditional rulers were not left out. Without mincing words, those involved in this heartless act have already invoked curses on themselves and their generations.

It is so disturbing to see how we keep embracing these heartless and selfish looters who disguise as leaders. These are the same set we gullibly fall for their antics during elections, these are the people that should be removed from our democratic system.

It wouldn’t be a fallacy to state that leadership is dismal in Nigeria. If truly we would have a better Nigeria, it is pertinent we come together as one to fight this cause or bad leadership would continue to be a bane of democratic system.

However, it is also important to ask this question; how do we see ourselves as the electorate? For how long do we continue to run after these callous individuals all in the name of feeding on crunches? Enough of politics of food and deceit. To get out of the mud of bad leadership in Nigeria, it becomes necessary to deal with ethnic jingoism, party politics and religious bigotry.

Ishola Akinwale Victor

victorakinwale2@gmail.com

