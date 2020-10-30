State of the economy

Since Nigeria gained independence in 1960, there has been no improvement in economy. We are actually blessed with abundant natural resources yet majority of people are still living in abject poverty. This is as a result of bad leadership, while corruption has eaten deep into fabric of our society. Those that occupy the seat of power are so corrupt in such a way that money meant for developmental projects has been diverted to private pockets.

There is nothing the citizens are benefiting from the government. There is no free education, no good roads, no good health care facilities, no stable electricity and so many other facilities. We live in a country where our government does not cater for the masses. Their primary concern is to loot the national treasury in order to enrich themselves at the detriment of others.

Many graduates are roaming around the street due to inadequacy of job opportunities both in private and public sectors. The system is not working to ameliorate the suffering of the people. The youth are frustrated and fed up due to bad governance. According to Aristotle, poverty is the parents of revolution and crime.

It will be recalled that during the two weeks lockdown in Nigeria due to coronavirus pandemic, the government could not feed its citizens. The one that surprised me most was when the government was feeding school children during the lockdown in the northern States. Over billions of naira were spent when the schools were closed. This is the high level of corruption in Nigeria.

The responsibilities of the government are to provide basic social amenities for the people, and to protect them. But the reverse is the case.

It is glaring to see that if we continue like this as a nation without development, so many things will go wrong.

Our leaders ought to change their mindset and focus on how to improve the economy and lives of the people instead of amassing wealth to themselves. This is not the Nigeria of our dream.’ We want a country where everybody will be treated equally and live happily.

Kadiri Saliu,

Abuja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness.

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19.