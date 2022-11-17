Omo-Aje-led AA submits Court of Appeal judgment to INEC

The Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje-led Action Alliance (AA) on Thursday submitted the Court of Appeal judgment affirming the party’s candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party, in a letter signed by its counsel, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), urged INEC to make available its PIN to enable the party to upload its candidates’ details on the INEC portal.

While lamenting that despite the plethora of judgments, INEC had not provided the party with the PIN to upload its candidates’ details despite that the elections are fast approaching.

The letter titled ‘Re: Further Confirmation of Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje as National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) Party by the Court of Appeal’ Submission of Court of Appeal Judgment Dated the 11th Day of November 22′ reads in parts, “I had on the 12th day of August 2022 forwarded to you the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division in which the Court of Appeal affirmed the expulsion/suspension of Barrister Kenneth Udeze from the party Action Alliance.

“On the 6th day of October 2022, I forwarded another judgment of the Federal High Court Abeokuta delivered on the 8th day of September 2022.

“The above judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja was appealed by the Kenneth Udeze faction of the Action Alliance in the appeal Action Alliance Vs. INEC 2 Ors appeal number CA/IB/378/2022. The Court of Appeal on 11th November 2022 affirmed the expulsion of Kenneth Udeze. A copy of the judgment is enclosed.

“On the 4th day of November 2022, we had forwarded another judgment of the Federal High Court Abeokuta which had directed that INEC should allow the Omo-Aje executive to upload its candidates for the 2023 general elections. The letter is equally enclosed.





“Unfortunately, INEC has not given to us its number to enable us to upload our candidates for the 2023 elections on the INEC portal despite this plethora of judgments.

“May we again urge and ask that we be obliged with your pin to enable us to upload our candidates. The elections are already upon us.”