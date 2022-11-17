Equities investors lose N21.3bn as bear resurfaces at NGX

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Equities investors lose N21.3bn as bear resurfaces at NGX, Investors gain N131.9bn, Equities market maintains bearish stance as investors lose N17.7bn, Equities investors lose N71.9bn, Equities investors earn N252.1bn as bulls persist at NGX, Equities market dips by 1.8% despite robust trading activities, Gains in Dangote Cement's stock halt losses at NGX, Local stock market halts bullish trend as investors lose N127.1bn, Local stock market maintains bullish run as investors earn N60.97bn, NGX: BUA Cement stocks keep market on positive territory as investors earn N178.4bn, Selloffs of Banking stocks, Investors earn N12.5bn , Equities market reverses, BUA Cement losses further, dips local stock market by 0.5%, Shareholders query NGX over impending resolutions, NGX: High Cap losses pull equities market lower by 0.1%, Nigerias inflation rate in August , Local stock market halts negative trend as investors earn N25bn, Large Cap stocks losses, Local stock market opens week bearish as investors lose N30bn, Equities investors earn N65bnEquities investors lose N78bn as bears persist at NGX, investors lose N10bn, Equiti, es investors lose N18bnNigerias inflation rate soars , Local stock market slips further by 2.26% as ASI settles below 50,000bps, Equities investors lose N125bn as market opens week weaker by 0.6%, Equities market reverses gain, ASI dips by 0.1%, Local stock market rebounds by 1.4% as investors earn N364.4bn, Equities investors lose N868.03bn in 5days as lulls persist at NGX, Local stock market Equities market falls, Stock market shed N127bn , Local stock market records 3rd consecutive losses as ASI dips by 0.12%, Local stock market opens, Negative sentiments persist at NGX as investors lose N124bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX, NGX: Equities investors gain N28bn as market opens week bullish, NGX posts 3rd-day loss amid selloffs of Airtel Africa, BUA Foods shares, Inflation rate hits 11-month high, Equities investors lose N634.6bn as NGX ASI dips by 2.2% WoW, Bears persist at NGX as investors further lose N518bn, Bears persist at NGX as equities investors lose N19bn, Equities investors lose N101.36bn,

Bearish sentiments resurfaced in the local bourse on Thursday as investors took profits as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.09 per cent to settle at 44,011.22 basis points.

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited, on Thursday, the market’s weak performance was primarily driven by selloffs in Tier-1 banks, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Access Holdings, as their respective share prices dipped by 2.29 per cent, 1.55 per cent and 0.60 per cent.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns moderated to +0.4 per cent and +3.0 per cent, respectively.

Investors, therefore, lost N21.37 trillion from their overall equities investment as the market capitalisation closed at N23.97 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 20 stocks lost relative to 13 gainers. On the performance board, Guinness Nigeria and SCOA topped the losers’ list after their respective share prices dipped by 10.0 per cent, while Unilever Nigeria and Stanbic IBTC recorded the most significant gains of the day having appreciated in share value by 10.0 per cent and 9.1 per cent, respectively.

Sectoral performance was broadly negative, as the Banking, Oil & Gas, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods indices printed losses having depreciated in share value by 1.0 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively; while the Insurance index was the sole gainer of the day after recording 0.2 per cent appreciation in value.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 70.36 per cent. A total of 97.70 million shares valued at N847.88 million were exchanged in 2,980 deals.
Transcorp led the volume chart with 10.65m units traded while GTCO led the value chart in deals worth N134.00 million.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Business News

IOCs MoU to construct $5bn LPG facility in Nigeria

Business News

PEBEC gets FMDQ capital market catalyst award

Business News

Capital market crucial to economic recovery ― Amosun

Business News

Soaring inflation: CPPE calls for review of tariff policies, concessionary import…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More