Domestic flights bounce back as FAAN reopens Lagos airport runway 18Left

Three months after the closure of the Lagos airport domestic Runway 18 left for the installation of an airfield lighting that will aid night flights for domestic airlines in particular, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has finally reopened the runway.

The reopening has put an end to the fifteen years of absence of the critical safety element, an airfield lighting system on the Lagos airport domestic runway.

The Runway, technically referred to as Runway 18L/36R was temporarily closed to flight operations on the 8th July, 2022, to allow for the completion of its ground lighting system.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs Faithful Hope-Ivbaze announcing the runway reopening declared: “With the project satisfactorily completed, the Runway can now be used for flight operations as necessary safety infrastructure e.g. approach lights, runway threshold lights, runway centre line lights, runway edge lights have all been fully installed.

“The Authority uses this opportunity to express her appreciation to our stakeholders, particularly the airline operators, for their perseverance, cooperation and collaboration while the project lasted.”