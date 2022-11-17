Nigerian lecturer at Ugandan University sacked over sex-for-marks scandal

The head of the Department of Economics and Statistics in the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences at Kabale University, in the Western Region of Uganda, Dr Nafiu Lukman Abiodun, has been sacked after being found guilty of sexual harassment.

Abiodun, a Nigerian, who is also the Director of Research at the university was interdicted mid-year to pave way for investigations into complaints that he was demanding sex from female students in exchange for marks.

It was gathered Abiodun gave retakes to female students who refuse to cooperate with him.

Abiodun, however ran of luck when some of the female students recorded him demanding sex on phone.

According to a letter addressed to him on November 11 by the secretary of the institution, Canon Johnson Munono Byaryant.3uma, investigations found him guilty of sexual harassment, failure to follow examination regulations and professional guidance.

“I regret to inform you that the Appointments Board of Kabale University Under Min.598160/AB/21122 found you guilty of Sexual Harassment, failure to follow examination regulations, and professional negligence. The board therefore directed you be severely reprimanded and your interdiction be lifted,” reads the letter.

“The board further resolved not to renew your contract as a senior lecturer of Statistics when it expires on 11 November 2022. You are therefore required to hand over all university property in your possession to the dean of the faculty of Economics and Management Science in the presence of the financial auditor,” it added.

The chancellor of Kabale University, Joy Constance Kwesiga, confirmed the development when contacted on Sunday November 13, but declined to divulge details, saying that the institution had information that Dr Abiodun might petition the court.

When contacted for his reaction, Dr Abioudun claimed that he was yet to receive the letter terminating his services.

He dismissed the accusations levied against him but declined to discuss the details.