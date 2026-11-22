IN a piece I wrote on April 3, 2022, on the occasion of Chief Wole Olanipekun’s appointment as Chairman of the Body of Benchers, I began by writing as follows:

“Since his death in March 2005, not minding the galaxy of topnotch legal colossi that Nigeria has sired ever since, many schools of thought hold that Nigeria has not been able to reincarnate Chief Frederick Rotimi Alade Williams, QC, SAN. I argue to the contrary, however, that in Chief Wole Olanipekun, Williams is very much alive at the Nigerian Bar. The late Queen’s Counsel bestrode the legal firmament, both literally and with his immense physical stature.”

As President Bola Tinubu conferred on Olanipekun Nigeria’s second-highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), I reproduce the piece thus:

Like Williams, Olanipekun has also traversed the world of law. First Nigerian to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), a staunch member of the Action Group, Minister for Local Government, and Western Region’s first indigenous Attorney General—before becoming Minister of Justice in 1959, Williams also became President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). When lawyers cite groundbreaking precedents like Lakanmi v. Attorney General (Western State) and the landmark case involving the Oba of Lagos, Adeniji Adele, against the Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP), Williams’s legal wizardry and imprimatur encompass them all.

Years after Williams’s departure, however, there is arguably no Nigerian lawyer who has traversed the firmament of law like the Ikere-Ekiti-born legal colossus, Olanipekun. Called to the Bar in July 1976 after graduating from the Nigerian Law School and becoming a SAN in July 1991, Olanipekun eventually became Ondo State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Perhaps the most talked-about period of his legal career, and his most profound engagement with the Bar, was in 2002 when he was elected President of the NBA. Legal pundits liken that period to the Alao Aka-Bashorun leadership of the Bar for its overarching impact on the profession and the lives of individual members. The year after, Olanipekun was appointed Vice President of the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU) and, in January 2007, became a Life Bencher, one of the most prestigious heights of attainment in the legal profession.

The University of Ibadan still talks with nostalgia about his period as its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council between 2004 and 2006. Apart from being a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb), Olanipekun was also bestowed with the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).”

While conferring him with the GCON last week, the President said: “I proudly celebrate Chief Wole Olanipekun, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a phenomenon in Nigeria and an outstanding advocate who has fittingly stepped into the shoes of the acclaimed legends of the legal profession. He did not merely fill those shoes, but is walking with them into new territory.”

Tinubu also acknowledged the years of friendship, loyalty, and hard work that hallmarked his relationship with Olanipekun by saying, “On a personal note, I celebrate decades of loyalty, friendship, commitment and reciprocity between Wole Olanipekun and me.”

In conferring the GCON on Chief Olanipekun, the Nigerian state has merely placed its formal seal on a historical verdict which the Bar delivered before now. More than four years after I first argued that the spirit of Timi the Law lives on in this Ikere-Ekiti titan, that thesis stands vindicated. Its vindication is not merely the towering precedents Olanipekun has helped made in Nigerian courts, but in the institutional panache with which he continues to steer the legal profession.

For Olanipekun, the GCON does not confer merely a valedictory medal. It is also not an oar, which steers boats through water, to be rested upon. It is for this legal hippopotamus a fitting national salute, a medal hung on the lapel of a colossus who straddles the firmament of Nigerian law with purpose.