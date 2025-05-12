Okowa’s defection to APC is smart move — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has described the defection of former Delta State Governor and 2023 PDP vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “smart move,” praising it as a bold and principled political decision.

Wike, speaking at a media parley in Abuja on Monday, said Okowa’s defection to APC demonstrated clarity and political courage, contrasting it with what he called the duplicity of other politicians who support one party in public but align with others in private.

“I’m surprised that PDP said they didn’t see it coming,” Wike stated. “I warned them. I said the way things are going, you’ll see what happens. Okowa took a principled stand instead of pretending.”

The FCT Minister criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing to anticipate the move, accusing the party of poor leadership and ignoring signs of internal discontent.

He also referenced the support given by the PDP’s Board of Trustees Chairman to Abia State Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party, questioning why similar criticisms had not been leveled there.

“Okowa said he was going to support the President – is that his crime?” Wike asked. “But the BOT Chairman adopted a Labour Party governor for re-election, and no one is talking. Okowa was just honest. That’s what makes him a smart politician.”

Wike, a longtime critic of the PDP’s leadership, reiterated that lack of foresight and internal unity would continue to hurt the party. He stressed that Okowa’s move, along with the defection of his deputy and political allies, highlighted a growing trend of disillusionment within the PDP.

“As I’ve said before, if you don’t show leadership, you suffer for it,” Wike concluded.

Okowa’s defection comes amid shifting political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections, deepening cracks within the PDP and reshaping the balance of power in the South-South region.

