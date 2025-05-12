Ex-Bayelsa Military Administrator, Olubolade, is dead

Former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State and retired naval officer, Navy Captain Omoniyi Caleb Olubolade (rtd), the Ipoti-Ekiti-born retired officer, who celebrated his 70th birthday on November 30, 2024, died on Sunday, May 11, in Apapa, Lagos.

According to a statement by his first daughter, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Akinadewo and first son, Mr. Dayo Olubolade, the former military administrator was said to have left his house in the evening to play lawn tennis at a nearby facility where he slumped, while efforts made by medical officers around to revive him failed.

The retired Naval officer, who was also Minister of Special Duties, Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Minister of Police Affairs, was immediately rushed to Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital, Apapa, where he was pronounced dead.

“He drove himself to the facility to play lawn tennis in the evening and slumped while playing. Efforts were made by medical officers around to revive him to no avail.

“He was immediately rushed to Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital, Apapa, where he was pronounced dead,” the statement said.

