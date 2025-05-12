Police rescue 75-year-old kidnapped victim in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has rescued a 75-year-old kidnapped victim, Abdulrahman Yunusa, and arrested one suspect.

The victim, a native of Maigana in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was abducted from his home on May 3, 2025, while his captors demanded a ransom of ₦20 million.

The rescue was achieved following a raid on a criminal hideout in Bagau Town, Bebeji Local Government Area.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who said the operation was conducted by the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad based on “foolproof intelligence.”

The statement reads: “During the raid on May 9, 2025, one Musa Tukur, a 23-year-old male from Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was arrested while guarding the kidnapped victim in the hideout.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: Police boss hails Metchie as best DCG intelligence

“The victim was found with his eyes covered with fabric and some body parts tied with rope,” he added.

The suspect reportedly confessed to collaborating with others to abduct the victim and hold him captive.

The police took the victim to a hospital, where he received treatment and was later discharged. He has since been reunited with his family.

The family expressed their joy and gratitude, showering praises on the Commissioner of Police and the Command for their efforts and the successful rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, stated: “The Command remains committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property. We encourage anyone with information on crime or suspicious activities to report to the nearest police station.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE