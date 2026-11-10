Oil industry reforms key to unlocking more barrels — Shell

Shell has commended the recent reforms in the oil and gas industry as a right step in Nigeria’s aspiration to unlock more barrels of oil.

Delivering a goodwill message at the 44th annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) in Lagos, Executive Vice President and Country Chair, Shell Nigeria, Elohor Aiboni, acknowledged the fiscal and regulatory incentives that have enhanced the competitiveness of Nigeria’s deepwater sector, strengthened investor confidence and reinforced the country’s position as a destination for long-term energy investments.

“We look forward to deepening our partnership with NAPE, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), government and industry stakeholders as we work together to unlock more barrels, grow reserves, attract investment, and deliver greater value for Nigeria,” she said.

The theme of the five-day conference is “Unlocking More Barrels: Driving Reserves Growth through Exploration, Local Capabilities and Adaptive Technology”, with geoscientists and associated professionals from within and outside the country in attendance.

Aiboni described the theme as “timely and relevant as our industry works to strengthen energy security, attract investment and unlock Nigeria’s vast resource potential.”

She commended the NAPE President, Olajumoke Cecelia Ajayi, and the leadership team for bringing industry stakeholders together around the critical priorities and for fostering the collaboration needed to drive reserves growth and sustainable investment in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Aiboni also commended the NUPRC for its unwavering focus on growing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon production and reserves and its continued partnership with industry in creating an enabling environment for investment and growth.

Earlier, the NAPE President had acknowledged Aiboni’s achievements as Managing Director of SNEPCo and wished her more milestones in her role as Executive Vice President and Country Chair, Shell Nigeria.