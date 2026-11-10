Cross River: IPAC to assess Gov Otu’s projects across 18 LGAs

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Cross River State has concluded plans to tour the 18 local government areas of the state to assess government projects and their impact on residents ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The council also announced plans to organise a statewide political stakeholders’ conference and a political party’s peace walk as part of efforts to promote peaceful political participation and prevent electoral violence ahead of the polls.

The IPAC State Chairman, Engr. Effiom Edet Okon, disclosed this on Monday, November 9, 2026, in Calabar.

Okon said the assessment tour would involve physical inspection of government projects, evaluation of their implementation and impact, identification of areas requiring government intervention and recommendations for improved service delivery and accountability.

He said the initiative was part of the council’s constitutional and institutional responsibility as an advisory body to government.

The IPAC chairman also announced that the council would hold a statewide Political Parties Peace Walk on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 9 a.m., with the 11/11 Roundabout in Calabar designated as the assembly point.

The walk, themed “Unity in Diversity, Peace for a Greater Cross River,” is expected to attract political party leaders, governorship and legislative candidates, aspirants, supporters, youth and women groups, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

According to him, the exercise is designed to demonstrate the collective commitment of political parties to peaceful coexistence, political tolerance and credible democratic participation.

He stressed that the peace walk was not a campaign rally for any individual, political party or candidate, but a collective demonstration of commitment to democratic stability.

Okon specifically invited governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly candidates across all legally recognised political parties to participate alongside their supporters.

He urged political party chairmen to mobilise their structures across the 18 local government areas for what he described as a historic demonstration of political unity.

The IPAC chairman further acknowledged Governor Bassey Otu’s assurance of an open and democratic political environment for all political parties following the council’s appeal for a peaceful and level playing field.

He also welcomed the governor’s directive for the arrest of those responsible for attacks on political actors, describing it as an important step towards protecting political participation and strengthening democratic institutions.

Okon called on political parties, candidates and their supporters to embrace issue-based campaigns, responsible political communication and peaceful engagement, warning that no political ambition should be pursued at the expense of human lives and public peace.

The Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Cross River State, Ogar Osim, stated that the political future of Cross River should be shaped by the robustness of its democratic institutions and the calibre of its leadership, rather than through intimidation, false information, or violence.

He emphasised that their group does not receive financial support from any political figure, asserting that IPAC is a well-organised entity funded by its members.

He indicated that they are determined to visit all the LGAs in Cross River State without waiting for external funding to do so.