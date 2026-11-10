UI charges graduates on skills as career fair tackles workplace gap

The University of Ibadan (UI) has charged its graduates to go beyond academic certificates and build practical, workplace-ready skills to close the growing gap between classroom learning and employer expectations.

The charge was the central message at the UI Career Fair 2026, held on Thursday at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Ibadan.

The career fair, which was organised by UI in strategic collaboration with global educational technology provider Astria Learning, was convened under the theme “From Lecture Halls to Boardrooms: Preparing UI Graduates for the Workplace.”

The event brought together university administrators, corporate recruiters, edtech leaders, student representatives and undergraduates across all faculties to tackle youth unemployment, address digital skill gaps and foster sustainable recruitment linkages.

Declaring the fair open, the 14th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Peter Olapegba, alongside institutional leadership, including Prof K. O. Adebowale, said the annual career fair has grown beyond a routine campus ritual into a signature platform for shaping Nigeria’s future workforce.

Prof Olapegba, who was hosting the career fair for the first time in his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of the institution, called on students across all faculties and affiliated campuses to take full advantage of the event to develop essential workplace competencies, soft skills, emotional intelligence and professional confidence required for corporate success.

He described the transition from academic life to corporate employment as a fundamental shift in mindset, noting that earning a degree represents only the foundation of a graduate’s professional journey.

“The transition from the lecture hall to the workplace is more than the completion of a degree programme. It is rather a transition from acquiring knowledge to applying it; from learning theory to solving practical problems; from being guided by lecturers to taking responsibility for decisions; and from preparing for the future to actively shaping it,” he said.

Addressing technological transformations reshaping global commerce, including artificial intelligence, automation, digital tools and evolving business models, the Vice-Chancellor charged the graduating class on employer expectations.

“Our graduates must therefore be prepared to demonstrate more than what they know. They must show what they can do with what they know. They must be able to communicate their ideas, work effectively with people from diverse backgrounds, use technology responsibly, exercise good judgement, and approach challenges with initiative and resilience,” he declared.

He urged students from the main campus, the College of Medicine at UCH, and affiliated institutions to actively develop their problem-solving capacities, creative thinking and strong work ethics.

The UI Vice-Chancellor also admonished students not to wait until graduation day before preparing for the corporate arena.

“Begin now. Build your skills, strengthen your character, create meaningful relationships, and remain open to learning. Your degree may open the door, but your competence, character, creativity, and capacity to deliver results will determine how far you go,” he said.

In his brief remarks, Prof Adebowale urged undergraduates to maximise the rare industry exposure offered by the fair, saying the modern job market demands far more than academic certificates, requiring foresight, strategic positioning and practical networks.

Expanding on the university’s institutional vision, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships (DVC-RISP), Prof Simisola Oluwatoyin Akintola, highlighted the mandate of her office to connect academic research and human capital directly with industrial needs.

Prof Akintola said preparing graduates for modern boardrooms requires deliberate self-development in critical thinking, adaptability, cybersecurity awareness, financial literacy, emotional intelligence and digital proficiency.

She drew attention to a critical practical barrier affecting student equity, identifying the digital divide as a key hurdle to graduate empowerment.

She pointed out that a lack of personal laptops and basic digital tools prevents many talented final-year undergraduates from participating in virtual trainings, professional certifications and corporate internships.

“In an increasingly digital workplace, access to appropriate technology is no longer a luxury; it is an important requirement for learning, training and professional development. The University welcomes conversations with partners and stakeholders on practical ways of addressing these gaps so that financial or material limitations do not prevent capable students from participating in opportunities available to them.”

She added that while technical competence may open the door to employment, character and professional conduct remain essential to sustaining long-term success.

Presenting the operational roadmap, the Convener of the UI Career Fair 2026, Dr Oluchi Maduka, disclosed that the fair’s activities were carefully structured around direct feedback and needs identified during extensive consultations with the student body.

Dr Maduka said the fair provided opportunities for recruitment, career counselling, professional networking and skills development, with sessions covering workplace readiness, entrepreneurship, digitalisation and international scholarship pathways.

She announced major structural initiatives launched by the Career Fair Committee to ensure career preparation remains a sustained, long-term process.

She revealed that masterclasses and skill workshops have been structured to run continuously into early 2027, rather than ending as a one-day event.

To bridge the digital tool deficit, she said the committee set a goal to collaborate with university donors, alumni and corporate sponsors to provide personal laptops for final-year students demonstrating commitment through the training series.

Following a presentation by a final-year Pharmacy student on the student-led UI SPARK Initiative, Dr Maduka also outlined plans for a data-driven tracking system to monitor student internship placements, evaluate workplace experiences and gather direct performance feedback from host organisations.

Highlighting existing institutional benchmarks, she pointed to IITA’s 544 student and graduate engagements over the past two years, as well as the DAAD partnership, which awarded German summer course scholarships to nine UI European Studies students this year.

The fair prominently featured major co-organiser and primary edtech sponsor Astria Learning, led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jeff Bordes.

Astria Learning was established in 2012 to build and manage complete eCampus infrastructures, handling technology, admissions, student support and academic operations, enabling higher institutions to run fully online degree programmes.

Dr Bordes warned that Nigerian graduates are no longer competing locally, but on a borderless global stage.

“The global job market is not waiting for anyone. With Artificial Intelligence and automation reshaping industries overnight, Nigerian graduates are no longer competing locally, they are competing on a borderless global stage. If you wait until graduation day to master digital tools and future-ready skills, you are already behind. The transition to boardroom readiness must begin today,” he said.

He said Astria Learning’s partnership with the 14th Vice-Chancellor and the University of Ibadan is designed to accelerate this transition by equipping undergraduates with borderless digital learning tools, personalised skill pathways and scalable career readiness frameworks tailored for an AI-driven global workforce.

In an interview with one of the participants at the event, Blessing Adeleke, she said interacting directly with corporate leaders and HR experts transformed her mindset about entering the job market.

“I learned that while academic excellence opens the door, what truly sustains your career in the boardroom is your ability to communicate your value, demonstrate emotional intelligence, adapt quickly to digital tools, and build intentional professional networks. This fair gave me practical insights that I could never have learned from a textbook alone,” she said.