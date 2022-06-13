Ohanaeze declares support for Peter Obi, Labour Party

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has declared support for the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, for president come 2023.

According to Ohanaeze, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party remains the only hope for the country as Nigerians are tired of corrupt politicians.

The group however urged Igbo leadership to openly endorse the Obi’s Labour Party in 2023, as he is the newest political tsunami sweeping across the country.





Ohanaeze stated this in a statement commending Nigerians, especially the youths on their recent efforts to end voters’ apathy and take back Nigeria in 2023.

The statement was signed by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki.

Ohanaeze also expressed disappointment in the officials and leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over alleged attempts to disenfranchise Nigerians especially Igbos in the ongoing voter registration exercise. He then urged Ndigbo to storm all centres of the ongoing Voter’s registration exercise and ensure that they obtain their voter’s cards before the closure of the exercise while calling on INEC to extend the PVC exercise till September 30th 2022 to accommodate millions of eligible voters to participate in 2023 elections.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has Nigerians should be conscious of the ongoing manipulation of the electoral process by corrupt politicians to ensure that INEC will end up the ongoing voter’s registration exercise in other curtail the surge of Nigerians hurrying to collect their PVCs ” this is the best time Nigerians should take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise and get all eligible voters registered, and Nigerians must rise and demand from INEC to extend the enrollment of eligible voters till September 2022 as it appears that INEC is under pressure to disfranchise the rights of Nigerians to participate in 2023 elections, there are undercover meetings to pressurized the INEC Chairman, to end the voter’s registration exercise by June 2022. “There will be no Democracy without Nigerians, the power to get the best leaders in 2023 will be in the hands of Nigerians, we should arise from our slumber and demand that INEC should extend the voter’s card registration to September 2022, ” starting from 12th June 2022, Nigerians should use peaceful mediums and constitutional ways to pressurize INEC to extend the time of the voter’s registration exercise till September 2022″ “Our message to Nigerians on 2022 Democracy Day, is to take back Nigeria from the hands of corrupt politicians, ” we must prove to them that the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain, Atiku, Tinubu, and Obi should be summoned by youths, Civil Rights organizations and religious organizations for a debate on issues of Nigeria’s Security, Economy, and Education, Nigerians should end a sick and antiquated President from Aso Rock in 2023 with their PVCs”.

