•Says desperate politicians could go to any length for power •Describes social media a big problem •INEC says success rests on security agencies .Warns violence could suppress turnout, poison post-election environment •Police committed to impartiality —IGP

National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has said the administration of President Bola Tinubu will provide the security necessary for peaceful, transparent and credible 2027 elections.

Ribadu stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the National Conference on Election Security for the 2027 general election jointly convened by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

He, however, said government is committed to free and fair elections.

“The administration of President Tinubu, a democrat, is committed to providing the security necessary for peaceful, transparent and credible elections. There is no doubt about that,” he said.

He said the duty of government and security agencies is to protect voters, electoral officials and wider population before, during and after elections.

“So far, I think we have done fairly well under this government, compared with what we have witnessed in the past. We protect you. We protect the voters. We protect politicians. And even after the election, we make sure there is no violence,” he said.

Ribadu said constitutional independence must be protected and respected, especially with a professor of law heading INEC, assuring that security agencies would discharge responsibilities impartially and in accordance with the law.

“Political parties, candidates, observers, the media and citizens must be free to undertake their lawful activities without intimidation or undue interference,” he said.

He commended INEC commissioners, stakeholders and the media, saying conduct of elections in Nigeria is improving and maturing.

On election credibility, he said transparency and accountability are essential for public confidence.

Ribadu said all political actors have responsibility to reject violence.

“Democratic practice requires respect for different views, freedom of political participation and responsible conduct. All political actors have a responsibility to reject violence and respect the rights of others,” he said.

He warned that recent election-related violence underscored the need for early preparation and preventive action, especially in era of social media and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Social media is a big problem. It creates false narratives and misinformation, causing problems among people. One individual, sitting somewhere in a village, could say something that triggers trouble. Often, these are lies,” the president stated.

He emphasised early warning mechanisms must be rethought and flashpoints addressed proactively.

He said desperate politicians could go to any length for power.

Ribadu, however, assured protection for all, irrespective of political affiliation, saying security sector will work to protect the people and urged electoral officials to uphold integrity, security agencies to prevent violence, political actors to conduct themselves peacefully, civil society and media to promote accountability.

“Our collective responsibility is to ensure that Nigerians can exercise their democratic rights freely, without fear or intimidation, and that their choices are respected,” he said.

Says success rests on security agencies, says INEC, decries campaign violence

On his part, chairman of the INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan, said the success of the 2027 general election would depend largely on security agencies.

He noted that the election rests on two pillars: INEC and the security agencies, noting that with 51 days to the polls, security and election management are inseparable.

“INEC manages the ballot; security agencies secure the environment that makes the ballot possible. When either pillar falters, the democratic process suffers,” he said.

“Security is both the first mile and the last mile of election logistics. The success of the general election will, to a large extent, depend on the security agencies, ensuring viable synergy among all ICCES members.”

The chairman said INEC had decentralised the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) into ICCES tentacles down to local government areas and wards to close operational gaps.

He warned that Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and commissioners of police must operate as co-pilots, while Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Department of State Service (DSS) commanders, INEC electoral officers and others must share real-time channels.

He said INEC would deploy over 1.41 million ad hoc personnel, mostly NYSC members and 57,000 newly procured BVAS devices calibrated at 850 voters per machine, requiring armed escorts from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branches to registration area centres and riverine jetties.

On campaign violence, he condemned escalation since August, citing attacks on convoys, town halls, party offices and supporters in Lagos, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Cross River, Oyo and Benue.

He also condemned harassment and attacks on INEC leadership, staff members and ad hoc workers by party supporters.

“INEC officials are non-partisan public servants discharging a sacred constitutional mandate. When party supporters attack our personnel, they are attempting to coerce an independent constitutional referee. We will neither be intimidated nor blackmailed,” he said.

Violence could suppress turnout, poison post-election enviroment —Amupitan

Amupitan warned violence suppresses turnout, threatens deployment of ad hoc staff members, including 232,658 Persons With Disabilities on the register, and poisons post-election environment.

He said a credible poll in Nigeria is anchor for West African stability, while turmoil would trigger displacement and embolden anti-democratic forces.

He cited kinetic threats, insurgency in North-East, banditry in North-West and North-Central, separatist agitation in South-East and cultism, and non-kinetic threats such as AI, voice cloning and disinformation.

He listed challenges facing ICCES to include lack of legal backing, supremacy tussles, role confusion and communication incompatibility.

He also announced nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission on Saturday (tomorrow) to test BVAS and IReV safeguards.

Police committed to impartiality —IGP

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tunde Disu, said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) remained committed to professionalism, impartiality and discipline in securing the 2027 general election.

He stressed that the force was committed to protection of rights of all citizens, adding that through effective intelligence sharing, committed deployment, early identification of threats and timely response, violence can be prevented.

“We can prevent violence and ensure that Nigerians exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation,” he said.

“Let us work together to ensure that the 2027 general election is peaceful, credible and reflective of the will of the Nigerian people,” he added.

The conference was attended by Service Chiefs, Director General of DSS, Director General of NIA, and other security heads.