Hotel owner seeks Buhari, Lagos govt’s help over property seizure

Managing Director of Suru Worldwide Nigeria Limited, Mr Edward Akinlade, has called on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), as well as the Lagos State government to intervene with a view to salvaging his hotel business from collapse.

The latest call, which is a follow-up to an earlier one is coming as a result of a recent discovery of ongoing demolition and renovation of his property located at Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos, by some persons who claimed to have purchased it.

The said property which was a five-star hotel facility, known as Best Western Hotel, was seized by Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) on September 22, 2017, over a loan facility of N13.5 billion by the deformed Oceanic Bank in 2006.

According to Mr Akinlade, the call for intervention is necessitated by the latest development on the facility. “Some persons are currently carrying out construction work in the property and they have destroyed the structure of the property even though it is still under litigation.”

Speaking with journalists on the situation, he said he was calling the attention of the President and the Lagos state government to what is happening because he discovered that the property is being tampered with in such a way that it may pose threat to the society.

“I visited the facility recently when someone told me that renovation was ongoing. What I saw there was a complete disruption of what it is designed for. The people are destroying everything including the pillars made to support the structure. The implication is that the building can collapse.





Unfortunately, the Lagos state government is still sending me messages concerning the facility when I don’t know who is carrying out the renovation.

“The Lagos state government came to put a seal on the property and they wrote to me asking for an explanation. By implementation, those executing the construction work did not get clearance from the state government.

“I am therefore using this medium to tell the world, the federal and Lagos state government that my company, Suru Worldwide Nigeria Limited is not in charge of the work and should not be held liable in case of any eventuality.”

Akinlade, further stated that: “Apart from the fact that the property has lost its value, the people now working on it have destroyed the structure and I am afraid what they are doing will affect the building and possibly cause it to collapse.

“I am being compelled to make this call to save myself in case of anything. I am worried because the state government is still directing documents concerning the property to me even though I don’t know who is doing the work there.”

Asked how come he is not aware of the transfer of ownership or otherwise, he said as far as he is concerned the litigation issue is currently before the Supreme Court, adding that he expected AMCON to at least respect the court or even inform him in writing if it has put the property on lease.

“It is a serious concern for me that while I am doing everything to resolve this matter the management of AMCON is out to forcefully take over the property. Why can’t they just wait for the Supreme Court to make a final decision on the matter before they go ahead to sell it if the court grants them ownership?

“This show of impunity by a government agency created to support the growth and stability of the business is counterproductive.

“However, it is important to emphasise that if nothing is done and the unexpected happens, no one should hold me responsible.”

Meanwhile, in a Supreme Court document, titled, APPEAL/SC/NO/ 1098/19, dated, May 19th, 2022, the legal firm of Layi Babatunde, (SAN) and Co, initiated an appeal against AMCON on behalf of Suru Worldwide Nigeria Limited.

Although no date has been fixed for the hearing of the case, the applicant, Suru Worldwide is seeking an “Order of Interlocutory Injunction restraining AMCON or her agent from removing or tampering with the property under dispute.

