World Blood Donor Day 2022: Nigerians urged to embrace J blood match

Ochu-Baiye while giving the charge on the sidelines of blood donation sensitisation activities organised by JDI for this year’s World Blood Donor Day, WBDD, said J Blood Match, launched on November 21, 2019, by JDI, was an effective platform that easily connects those in need of blood with voluntary, unpaid donors at no cost.
According to Ochu-Abioye, with the AI system, the NGO is innovatively building a strong blood donor network that is accessible through platforms such as Facebook and Telegram.
Her words: “The AI processes requests from recipients in government verified hospitals. It’s free. All you need do is to access it on the Facebook or Telegram apps and register.
“Beyond being a civic duty for me, blood donation requires a heart for humanity. An understanding that donating a unit of blood from your body, which you have now but would deplete in three months because fresh blood cells are generated from your system, is essentially for me not losing our humanity.
“More so, donating blood means that you are keeping your true blood sister or brother’s heart beating because they stay alive and as a result of your donation, their heartbeats on.
Calling for support and partnerships with relevant stakeholders in the health sector for an extensive awareness campaign for the system, Ochu-Baiye hinted that she planned to expand the application of J Blood Match AI to other neighbouring African nations but wants it to gain popular adoption in Nigeria first.
The J Blood Match AI is integrated into Facebook and Telegram and uses Artificial Intelligence to collect donor data such as gender, location, age, contact and blood group, which now make up the donor profile.
When one is in need of blood, you simply go to the platform, and register with the same data, including the needed blood group, to build a profile. The AI then scans through the system and finds a match who is closest to you, depending on available donor data.
It is a day set aside to create global sensitisation on the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion as well as the vital contribution that voluntary blood donors make to the health systems of their countries.
