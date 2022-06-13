World Blood Donor Day 2022: Nigerians urged to embrace J blood match

As the world marks another World Blood Donor Day tomorrow, June 14, the founder of Jela’s Development Initiatives (JDI), a non-governmental organisation, Angela Ochu-Baiye has urged Nigerians to adopt J Blood Match, an Artificial Intelligence-powered platform which seamlessly connects unpaid blood donors with those in need of blood to survive.

Ochu-Baiye while giving the charge on the sidelines of blood donation sensitisation activities organised by JDI for this year’s World Blood Donor Day, WBDD, said J Blood Match, launched on November 21, 2019, by JDI, was an effective platform that easily connects those in need of blood with voluntary, unpaid donors at no cost.

According to Ochu-Abioye, with the AI system, the NGO is innovatively building a strong blood donor network that is accessible through platforms such as Facebook and Telegram.

Her words: “The AI processes requests from recipients in government verified hospitals. It’s free. All you need do is to access it on the Facebook or Telegram apps and register.

“Beyond being a civic duty for me, blood donation requires a heart for humanity. An understanding that donating a unit of blood from your body, which you have now but would deplete in three months because fresh blood cells are generated from your system, is essentially for me not losing our humanity.

“More so, donating blood means that you are keeping your true blood sister or brother’s heart beating because they stay alive and as a result of your donation, their heartbeats on.