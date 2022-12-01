Ogun LP expels Okupe, 10 others

Labour Party in Ogun State, on Thursday, announced the expulsion of the Director General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Doyin Okupe and 10 others over allegations of high-handedness, non-financial membership status and financial recklessness.

The announcement was made by the State Chairman of the party, Michael Ashade, during a press briefing in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ashade said Okupe and others affected had committed these offences contrary to the party’s constitution.

He alleged that Okupe did not pay his membership dues for a period of six months, and could no longer hold any position in the party.

The party chairman flanked by the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Abayomi Arabambi, and the State Secretary, Feyisola Michael, submitted that Okupe was not competent to continue to act as the DG of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He submitted that the affected party members have acted contrary to article 9(3) sub(iii) and Article 9(3)xi the LP constitution and thereby ceased to be party members.

“Therefore in line with article 19(3) of the Labour Party constitutional provision, we declare that Dr Doyin Okupe, having failed in the payment of his membership dues for the last six months of joining the Party, has forfeited his membership of the Party and no longer fit and competent to continue to act as the DG of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).





“We hereby notify our National Chairman Bar Julius ABURE and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that it’s expedient to obey the constitution of the Labour Party by immediately appointing another DG for the PCC and that should come from the North to reflect Federal Characters and political Ballance

“We challenge Dr Doyin Okupe to provide evidence of any payment in respect of membership dues prior to today into any bank account of the Party.”

The National Publicity Secretary, in his remarks, urged the party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to stop relating with Okupe as the DG of his campaign.

Okupe’s reaction could not be obtained at the time of filing this report, as a text message sent to his mobile line was not attended to.