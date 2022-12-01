Vote bold, intelligent leaders, Sanwo-Olu tells Nigerians

As the 2023 General Elections draw nearer, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on Nigerians to ensure that they vote into power leaders that are intelligent, straightforward, strong-willed, and committed to the course of taking the country to the next level.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call on Thursday at a Special Prayer Session towards a hitch-free year 2023 polls for Lagos State and Nigeria organized by the Lagos State Council of Chief Imams and Ulamas at the Lagos Central Mosque, positing that the nation needed a leader that is bold and ready to take right decisions for the good of the country.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, added that such leaders must be ready to stick to such decisions regardless of those against them.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the only candidate that met the criteria is the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying that the ruling party’s candidate had what it takes in terms of leadership, networking, among others.

“Based on antecedents and experience, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has what it takes in terms of leadership, networking, knowing people, public sector, private sector, giving what he has done in the past, in Lagos State, if he becomes the president of this country, the story will be positives,” he said.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians particularly Lagosians to go out massively and vote for the right candidates and ensure that their votes count, noting that in 2019, only about 29per cent of the registered voters in Lagos voted, while other states like Kano and Kastina had 56-60per cent of voters.

Sanwo-Olu further noted that presently, Lagos State had the highest number of registered voters in the country with over seven million registered, saying that they must all go out and vote and not complain about the weather conditions and decide to stay at home as, according to him, “it is only a day event.”

Commenting on the prayer session, Governor Sanwo-Olu said it was to seek the face of Allah for the peaceful conduct of the elections, even as he noted that everything is determined by God, who as the owner of all lives “we are praying that he should protect us all.”

In his lecture, titled: “Roles of Islamic Clergies during Electioneering,” the Associate Professor, Dr. Lukman Adedeji, admonished clerics to pray for those seeking elective positions, even as he urged them to always remember to fulfill their campaign promises when they get to power.

Adedeji noted that both electorates and the candidates must always remember that it is God that put one in a position of authority, calling on office seekers and their followers to shun violence during and after elections and accept the outcome of the elections.

He, therefore, urged everyone and their family members to get their PVCs, adding that prayer alone cannot resolve the whole situation.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the General Secretary, Council of Chief Imams and Ulamas of Lagos State, Alhaji Morufudeen Shittu, stated that the special prayer session started 21 days ago, saying that it held every Thursday; 17th, 24th and was concluded on the 1st of December with the sole objective of seeking the face of the Almighty Allah for peace during and after the 2023 General Election in the country.

Prayers were later offered for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming polls, victory for Asiwaju and Shettima as President and Vice President; re-election of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as Governor and Deputy and for God to grant them the ability to rule in the right ways after the elections.