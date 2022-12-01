Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable, others set to thrill at Merrybet celebrity fans challenge

Fun seekers and revellers in Lagos State have been assured of a fun-filled moment as the 2022 edition of the Merrybet Celebrity fans challenge takes the city by storm.

The show according to the organisers promises to offer an exceptional musical concert experience for fans as some of Nigeria’s top-rated music acts have been billed and getting set to turn up at the event.

Celebrity artists like Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Fireboy DML, Portable, Terry G, Oritsefemi, Durella, Mr Real, Candybleakz, Ladé, Jumabee, Tolibian among others have all been pencilled in to perform at the event.

Tagged “Afro Revolution”, This year’s edition of the event will have music lovers represent their favourite football club while partying with notable music artists in the industry.

In the spirit of celebrating the African sound and the revolution of Afrobeats, the event will also feature performances & special appearances of talented Dancers, Disc Jockeys & TikTok Influencers, such as DJ Khoded, DJ OP Dot, DJ Yorgzy, Softmadeit, Blakeoffishall, among others.

Set to hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan Lagos on December 17 from 6 pm, music fans and fun-seekers are said to be bracing up for electrifying performances from their favourite stars.

Popular Hypemen, Hardvantage, Hypeman Teened, Jerry Wealth and more will all be on the ground to make the event memorable.

