OFFCUT: Tinubu will still win in 2027, even with coalition — Netizens reply Shehu Sani

Abisola Adigun
Tinubu win in 2027

Nigerians on social media have reacted to remarks made by former Senator Shehu Sani, insisting that President Bola Tinubu will still win re-election in 2027, even if the opposition parties form a coalition.

Sani while speaking with journalists in Abuja had warned that the inability of Nigeria’s fragmented opposition to unite could hand the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a smooth victory in the next general elections.

“There’s no way you can evict a ruling party without a coalition. Only through unity can opposition parties set aside narrow interests for the greater good of democracy,” he told journalists in Abuja.

ALSO READ: Panic in Aso Rock over Atiku-led coalition surge — Ex-VP’s media office

“If they head into the election disjointed, the APC will likely win by a landslide,” he added.

However, several Nigerians disagreed with the former lawmaker, saying that Tinubu’s victory is all but certain, regardless of any coalition.

A Facebook user, @RM Mangai said, “No coalition that will be able to unseat Tinubu, reasons because Nigeria is already a divided country, especially in northern Nigeria of recent.”

@Uche Okeke also added, “Politicians should know it’ll be difficult to unseat Tinubu in a unitary system, unless he won’t participate in the election.”

“Any coalitions that will feed Obi, Atiku or El Rufai as their presidential candidate will not unseat Tinubu”, @Ishola Sunday Abe wrote.

 

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

