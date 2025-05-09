2027: No way to unseat Tinubu without coalition — Shehu Sani

Former Senator Shehu Sani has warned that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is poised for a landslide re-election in 2027 unless Nigeria’s fractured opposition forms a united front.

Sani expressed concern over ongoing defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and persistent disunity among opposition parties.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Sani emphasised that internal divisions and lack of cooperation among opposition parties could hand the APC an easy win.

“There’s no way you can evict a ruling party without a coalition. Only through unity can opposition parties set aside narrow interests for the greater good of democracy,” he said.

Sani criticised key opposition parties, including the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), for distancing themselves from coalition efforts.

“If they head into the election disjointed, APC will likely win by a landslide,” he warned.

According to Sani, Nigeria’s political landscape lacks strong ideological boundaries, making party-switching easy and frequent.

“Parties are just platforms to pursue personal ambitions. Their manifestos are almost identical, and names are the only things that differentiate them,” he noted.