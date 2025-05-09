Lagos agencies, parastatals role model in service delivery — Lagos govt

Lagos State Government has described its 102 agencies and parastatals as role models to other agencies in the country, stating that they are poised for effective performance in terms of service delivery and revenue generation.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Parastatals Monitoring Office (PMO), Mrs Adetutu Ososanya, made this statement while speaking at the ongoing 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

Ososanya, while noting that the primary responsibility of her office is to ensure the viability of the agencies and parastatals under its supervision and to ensure they meet their targets, disclosed that the office has created a platform tagged Parastatals Revenue Generating Meeting (PARGEM).

The initiative is designed to closely monitor the activities of revenue-generating parastatals, identify issues hindering revenue generation, and proffer solutions with the objective of obtaining first-hand information on revenue generated.

Furthermore, the permanent secretary stated that the platform is also intended to measure revenue performance vis-à-vis targets, assess the effectiveness of strategies adopted by parastatals and agencies in revenue collection, and develop standardised methods for revenue collection.

According to her, PARGEM meetings are held regularly to provide collective solutions to challenges faced by agencies and parastatals, identify non-performing parastatals, and improve processes. She said the engagements are also aimed at promoting transparency in governance and assisting Governor Sanwo-Olu in making informed decisions.

Speaking further, Ososanya said the PMO has also partnered with the State Valuation Office to assess the value of public assets in the state in order to attract investments and enhance revenue generation.

She stated that, in order to familiarise the public with the activities and responsibilities of the agencies and parastatals in the state, her office has embarked on broadcasting their operations in local languages on radio stations, allowing the public to ask questions and gain clarity on their functions.

Regarding the sanctioning of parastatals and agencies, Ososanya said that it is not in the character of her office to impose sanctions but rather to identify the challenges they face and conduct follow-ups to ensure those challenges are resolved.

