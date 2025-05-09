Akwa Ibom: Eno lauds Council Chairman for building world-class secretariat complex

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has commended the Chairman of Itu Local Government Council, Hon. Ubong Nkutt, for constructing an ultra-modern administrative complex.

The Governor gave the commendation while commissioning the state-of-the-art one-storey office complex during the fifth edition of the Arise Town Square Meeting and Empowerment Series for Itu/Ibiono-Ibom Federal Constituency at Itu Local Government Secretariat, Mbak Atai, saying that he was visibly impressed by the quality and scale of the project.

The Governor, who said the project has been endorsed as a sterling example of grassroots leadership and infrastructure development, described it as “befitting the seat of state power.”

Our correspondent reports that the building, situated within the Council Secretariat in Mbak Atai, houses 30 fully furnished ensuite offices, providing a dignified and efficient workspace for council staff.

Speaking shortly after the commissioning, the Governor likened the architectural beauty of the facility to the Akwa Ibom Government House in Uyo, the state capital.

*“Let me thank the Chairman of this Local Government. When I arrived, he took me to commission the administrative block of this Local Government.

That block is as beautiful as the Government House Uyo. Thank you, Mr Chairman, for the work you have done,”* the Governor declared.

In a related development, Nkutt also donated operational vehicles to the Leader of the 8th Itu Legislative Council, Hon. Godswill David, and the Council Secretary, Mr Imoh Okon.

The official handover of the vehicles was conducted by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong, who also praised the Council Chairman for his pragmatic and people-centred leadership.

The event also served as the constituency’s turn to host the state-wide Arise Town Square Meeting, where Governor Eno presented his midterm scorecard anchored on the ARISE Agenda.

He also supervised the empowerment of 677 constituents with grants, agricultural tools, vehicles, and business equipment aimed at boosting local enterprise and livelihoods.

Highlighting strong political support for the Governor’s administration, the people of Itu/Ibiono-Ibom Federal Constituency unanimously passed a motion endorsing Governor Umo Eno for a second term in 2027.

The motion, moved by the Member representing Ibiono State Constituency, Hon. Moses Essien, and seconded by former lawmaker Hon. Idongesit Ituen, was presided over by the Deputy Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. KufreAbasi Edidem.

The Deputy Speaker also presented a comprehensive Needs Document to the Governor on behalf of stakeholders, detailing priority development areas in the constituency.

His Excellency, Governor Eno, assured that the proposals would be considered in the 2026 state budget.

The ceremony drew a large crowd of dignitaries and stakeholders, including National and State Assembly members, traditional rulers, youth and women leaders, political actors across party lines, security agencies, and various interest groups from Itu and Ibiono Ibom Local Government Areas.

