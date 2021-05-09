Of Functions, Roles revisited

Sample 1: “Both men have constantly played a cat and mouse game despite holding sensitive roles in the Buhari administration, especially in the fight against corruption.”(Magu spends night in police custody…The Premium Times online, 7 July, 2020)

We are interested in the expression: “holding sensitive roles in the Buhari administration.” The troubling feature of the expression has to do with the collocation between holding and roles. Do you hold roles or play roles? This is a faulty collocation requiring an urgent intervention. The intervention is hereby provided.

Ardent followers of this column would recall that an intervention along these lines took place two or three years ago. It is expedient for us today to reap the benefits of the intervention.People play roles and perform functions; they don’t play functions; they don’t hold roles.

Please read the following sentences:

1) Parents have a role to play in the molding of their children’s character.

2)The role the school system plays in the lives of children is complementary to that played by the home.

3) Women play a unique role at home and society at large.

4) The role played by religious bodies should not be confused with that played by cultural institutions.

5) Prayers have a significant role to play in everybody’s life.

6) The press must play its role as an agent of enlightenment in modern democracy.

7) Having played my own role as a counselor, I instructed the victim to see a medical expert.

8) The role sleep plays in a person’s health is different from the role food plays.

9) The engineer seems to exaggerate the role engineers play in the advancement of any nation.

10) Anyone who understands the importance of food should not underestimate the role played by farmers in any society.

Now read the following sentences:

1) The heart performs a vital function in the human body.

2) There is no part of the human body that does not perform any function.

3) The function performed by the fuel filter involves preventing foreign particles from entering into the engine.

4) People often forget that the police perform the vital function of maintaining law and order.

5) Whenever a firm faces a financial crisis the first workers to lose their jobs are those who do not perform critical functions.

6) Can anyone say that medical doctors don’t perform a critical function in our society?

7) It would be better for you to resign if you are not performing any important function.

8) One of the vital functions performed by the tongue has to do with the production of speech sounds.

9) The function conventionally performed by the post office has been taken over virtually by electronic communication.

10) The functions performed by the female members of staff are different from those performed by the male.

The important point to note is this: functions are performed; roles are played.

Sample 2: “The rampant killing of innocent members of IPOB will be reciprocated in due cause”(IPOB fault police report…Opera News Hub,23 August, 2020)

I draw readers’ attention to the expression: in due cause. The focus is on the word cause. Obviously, the word course is confused with cause. Things are said to happen in due course or in the process of time.

Some users find it difficult to differentiate accurately between the two words. Rooted in pronunciation difficulty, the confusion often involves three words: cause, course and curse. It becomes expedient at this point to illustrate the usage differences among the three words. This is without prejudice to the fact that a discussion of these words has featured in this place a couple of times in the past.

Read the following sentences:

1) Careless driving is one of the major causes of road traffic accidents in Nigeria.

2) One major cause of corruption in Nigeria is poverty.

3) The police in conjunction with the doctors are investigating the cause of his death.

4) Nobody has been able to identify the cause of the fire disaster.

5) Accommodation and food were the main causes of students’ unrest in those days.

6) Medical experts have not been able to establish the cause of cancer.

7) Conflict of egos among Nigerian leaders was the cause of the civil war.

8) There are people who would hate you without cause.

It should be clear that X is the cause of Y if X makes Y to happen. The word has been used as a noun in each of those sentences. While retaining the sense of the noun, it can also be used as a verb:

1) The civil unrest was caused by an abrupt and irrational increase in the prices of petroleum products.

2) Nobody knew what caused the strained relationship between the man and his wife.

3) It was speculated that the divorce was caused by infidelity and mutual suspicion.

4) The constitutional crisis was caused by the establishment of an interim government.

5) The accident was caused by poor visibility and an awkwardly parked vehicle.

6) The military training exercises accompanied by the booming of guns caused fear and panic in the neighbourhood.

7) That kind of diabetes is caused by excessive intake of sugar.

8) Anaemia causes or aggravates some other very serious diseases.

9) Excessive rains cause flooding.

10) Anxiety and tension cause hypertension.

Whether it is used as a noun or as a verb, the word cause has to do with producing an effect or a result.

Now read the following sentences:

1) The Boko Haram insurgents do believe sincerely that they are fighting a just cause.

2) The progressives should join hands and fight a common cause.

3) It is rare to find wealthy people using their wealth in the pursuit of noble causes.

4) All Christians are called upon to fight and defend the cause of Christ on earth.

5) He would not fight anycause that has no direct relevance to his finance or pride.

6) The late M K O Abiola was reputed for giving generously to causes in aid of human progress and development.

The noun cause as used in those sentences does not mean to produce an effect or result (unlike the sense illustrated in earlier sentences). Rather, it refers to a purpose deserving or worthy of action or attention.

Now we illustrate the usage of the word course:

1) If you fail a compulsory course, you have to take and pass it before you graduate.

2) Many students regard mathematics as a difficult course.

3) There are courses that all science students must take.

4) Many students don’t want to register for courses being handled by that lecturer.

5) Can a student change his course in the penultimate year?

6) All engineering students must take and pass all mathematics courses.

It should be clear from those sentences that the word course refers to a programme of study.

Now read the following sentences:

1) In the course of their investigation, the police stumbled upon a very valuable piece of evidence.

2) The panel is free to invite any member of staff for questioning in the course of its enquiry.

3) More witnesses will be invited in the course of the trial.

4) In the course of my legal practice, I have seen a number of such curious cases.

5) The map shows the course of the river from its source to the sea.

6) The human rights activists are insisting that justice must take its course.

7) In the course of my training as a doctor, I have seen and treated worse manifestations of the disease.

8) In the course of the lecture, I discovered that I was teaching a wrong class.

The word course as used in those sentences refers to a path or track or movement in space or time. The word can also be used as a verb as the following sentences illustrate: 1) Although he said nothing, he was obviously sad as tears coursed down his cheeks. 2) Anxious, terrified and expectant, he felt ‘hot’ blood coursing through his veins.

We now turn to the word curse.

Read the following sentences:

1) The Biblical Jericho was under a curse and it took the intervention of Elisha the prophet to bring healing to it. 2) It is a sad irony that oil is a curse rather than a blessing to the Nigerian nation. 3) Hardship may have its own uses, but poverty in its worst form is incontrovertibly a curse. 4) A life under a curse cannot prosper without divine intervention. 5) It is wrong to curse a child however rebellious or disobedient he may be. 6) Jesus cursed the fig tree because it did not produce fruits.

It should be obvious that the word curse (a noun and a verb) refers to an expression or situation that brings evil, ill-luck, mysterious injury or destruction.

The following sentences illustrate the difference among the words: 1) In the course of the war, we discovered that war is a cursecaused by men’s greed and selfish ambition. 2) A war may or may not be a good course of action depending on whether or not you are fighting a just cause.

