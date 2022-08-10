NESREA seals off three companies for violating environmental laws in Bayelsa

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed three companies in Bayelsa State over non-compliance with stipulated environmental regulations and laws.

The state coordinator of NESREA, Chinekema Nwankwoala, in a statement made available to Tribune Online said the enforcement team was led by an official of the agency from Abuja, Spanny Embiemu.

He listed the facilities sealed as, Azikel Dredging Company in Obogoro Yenagoa; Megastar construction company Imiringi road and the Lubrick Construction company Igbogene, all in Yenagoa the state capital.

He explained that the federal agency had no other option but to take the action of sealing the facilities after multiple efforts of the agency to make the companies obtain the necessary documents failed.

The coordinator in the statement added that the three companies failed to carry out and comply with the laid down rules and guidelines as it relates to the environment, which he said could be detrimental to the health of the residents.

He revealed that in the line with the laws establishing the agency, it is determined to ensure the safety and welfare of residents and the coming generation, hence the need for the industries to do the needful, especially getting the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and audit documents.

The statement read, “We have sealed the three companies for failing to do what is expected of them in line with their activities in the state. We have written to them on several occasions, but they didn’t do anything about the Environmental Impact Assessment they ought to have conducted even before starting any construction.

“As stipulated by law, we need to do the sealing in order for them to do the needful in the interest of the residents and the coming generation.”

