OAU announces new dates for Post UTME

Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Tuesday, announced to all candidates that registered for the 2020 Post UTME screening exercise in the institution that, the exercise will now hold online from Monday, March 15, 2021, to Friday, March 19, 2021

The institution public relations officer, Mr Biodun Olanrewaju who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, stated that “Screening details, in respect of guidelines, date and schedule, for each candidate, will be available on the University admissions portal (https://admissions.oauife.edu.ng) from Tuesday, March 9, 2021.”

“Candidates are advised to update their contact details on the university admissions portal by providing valid and active email addresses and phone numbers, as the details will also be sent to the email addresses provided.”

“Candidates should note that registration for this exercise closes midnight Thursday, March 4, 2021,” he concluded.

