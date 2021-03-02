3,000 women receive FG cash grant in Kogi

A total of 3 000 women in Kogi State have benefited from the Federal Government cash grant to vulnerable and poor rural women across the country, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, has disclosed.

The minister who disclosed this in Lokoja, on Tuesday, during the flag-off of the programme at the Government House, said 3,000 women would receive the grant across the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

The minister who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Bashir Nura Alkali, at the ceremony, said the Buhari administration was irrevocably committed to making life meaningful, particularly to the downtrodden, despite enormous challenges.

He pointed out that the present administration has paid serious attention to reducing poverty, so as to achieve the United Nations sustainable goals, and stressed the need for Nigerians to fully cooperate with the government, on its determined efforts to pull the country out of the woods.

He, therefore, urged the beneficiaries of the programme not to see it as their share of the national cake, but to make judicious use of it, so as to uplift their lives, disclosing that all parts of the country would be covered in few days.

The state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, in a remark, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his genuine love and passion for the poor and vulnerable, saying his administration has churned out programmes that were solely aimed at uplifting the downtrodden in the last five years.

He said programmes such as trader moni, conditional cash transfer and others have impacted positively on the downtrodden, which was a departure from the past, where only those who have connections could benefit from laudable programmes of the government.

While calling on Nigerians to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari, the deputy governor stressed that governance and leadership were very herculean, insisting that those at the helm of affairs need divine wisdom to effectively pilot the affairs of the nation.

