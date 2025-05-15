OAGF to implement guidelines on payment of constituency projects

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) will work within its mandate to promote compliance with government guidelines and circulars on the execution and payment for constituency projects.

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Babatunde Ogunjimi, made this known when the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr. Onwusoro Maduka Ihemelandu, visited him in Abuja.

Mr. Ogunjimi reaffirmed the support of the OAGF for the campaign by the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs to enforce compliance with government guidelines and circulars on the execution and payment for constituency projects.

“We will give bite to these guidelines; we will ensure that these guidelines are projected adequately and that they become part of the prerequisite documentation for all constituency projects,” the AGF said.

He promised that the guidelines on constituency projects would be made an important part of discussions at all OAGF engagements with its stakeholders and that the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs would be given the opportunity to make presentations at such occasions.

Mr. Ogunjimi further stated that in OAGF circulars on closure and capital projects, emphasis would be placed on compliance with the guidelines on constituency projects.

He advised the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs to continue engaging with relevant government agencies, stakeholders, and the National Assembly to increase awareness of the guidelines and circulars.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr. Onwusoro Ihemelandu, requested that no payments be made for constituency projects that are not executed in line with Federal Government guidelines and circulars, and duly certified by his Ministry.

The Permanent Secretary observed that despite the Federal Government’s guidelines and circulars, many agencies have executed and paid for constituency projects without adherence to these guidelines, circulars, and proper verification.

He pointed out that this practice prevents the government from getting maximum value for the funds spent on these projects.

Mr. Ihemelandu appealed for collaboration between his Ministry and the OAGF to ensure that the guidelines are fully implemented and that no payments are made for constituency projects unless verified by his Ministry.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE