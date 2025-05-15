Group trains Kwara students in cyber security, tech skills

Selected university and secondary school students in Kwara have been trained on technology skills at a summit organized to empower the next generation of innovators.

In his keynote address at the two-day event, tagged, Offa Tech Expo, held in the ancient town of Offa, Offa local government area of the state, Vice Chancellor of the Summit University, Offa, Professor Abiodun Musa Aibinu, on the theme, “The Power of Technology: From Local Impact to Global Change”, said that the event aimed to inspire and equip young innovators with the knowledge, skills, and mentorship needed to excel in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Professor Aibinu, who highlighted potential of technology to address local challenges while making global impact, also led a discussion on the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, two fields, that he said, are shaping the future of innovation.

The vice chancellor, while discussing future of robotics and AI, said they have transformative potential across various industries.

He highlighted career prospects in automation and AI technologies, which, he said, are rapidly becoming some of the most sought-after skills globally.

Also speaking, Head, Department of Information Technology, University of Ilorin, Dr. Tahir Oloyede, on the topic, “Leveraging Technology for Social Good”, talked on how technology could be used to address pressing challenges in healthcare, education, and agriculture.

His talk also underscored how tech innovations could improve quality of life in under-served communities.

In his speech on The Power of Digital Marketing, Dr. Muhammed Ojuolape of the University of Ilorin, led a panel discussion on digital marketing strategies and how businesses are leveraging tools like SEO, PPC, and social media to grow their brands.

The session also focused on career opportunities in digital marketing and the growing demand for professionals in the field.

Discussing the topic, “Securing the Digital Realm: A Career in Cybersecurity”, Director, Cyber Security Centre, University of Ilorin,

Dr. A. Olawoyin, highlighted importance of cybersecurity in protecting digital infrastructures.

His session explored the growing field of cybersecurity, including ethical hacking, security best practices, and global cybersecurity threats.

The conference brought together Nigerian tech industry leaders for a series of interactive discussions, mentorship opportunities, and inspiring talks on entrepreneurship and career growth in tech.

Special recognition was given to the organizers—Abdulmumin Uthman, Abdulazeez A. Ibrahim, Lawal Aishat Oyewunmi, and Idris Khadijat Ibidapo—for their leadership and commitment to empowering Nigeria’s next generation of tech leaders.

Universities and Secondary Schools represented include Kwara State University, University of Ilorin, Summit University, as well as students of Ansar Ud deen College Offa, Biljuf school and Olalomi Secondary School.