NYSC commends Army 10 Division’s security efforts, seeks stronger collaboration

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commended the Nigerian Army for its sustained efforts in combating terrorism and other forms of criminality, particularly in Taraba State.

The corps also sought sustained and stronger collaboration with the Army’s 10 Division, Jalingo, to enhance the safety and security of corps members.

The Director, NYSC North-East Area Office 2, Mr Odoba Oche, made the commendation during a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 10 Division and Commander, Operation MOUNTAIN WATCH, Major General CR Nnebeife, at the Headquarters of 10 Division on Friday in Jalingo.

According to Mr Oche, the Nigerian Army’s efforts in securing orientation camps and ensuring the safety of corps members, particularly during movement to their places of primary assignment, were a genuine service to the safety of young Nigerians.

The NYSC Area Director acknowledged the military’s sustained support for the scheme and solicited continued collaboration in safeguarding corps members. He also described the scheme as an enduring legacy of military leadership, noting its contributions to inculcating discipline, patriotism and national consciousness among Nigerian youths.

Responding, Major General Nnebeife appreciated the visit and described the NYSC as a critical partner of the Nigerian Army in promoting national unity and integration.

He noted that both institutions shared a common commitment to patriotism, national cohesion and service to the nation. The GOC said the establishment of the NYSC demonstrated the military’s longstanding commitment to fostering unity among Nigerians.

Major General Nnebeife also explained that the establishment of 10 Division was part of the Nigerian Army’s expansion from eight to 12 divisions to enhance operational effectiveness and security.

He assured the Area Director of the Division’s commitment to protecting lives and property, particularly the safety of corps members during orientation exercises and movement to their places of primary assignment.

Major General Nnebeife reaffirmed the Division’s readiness to strengthen collaboration with the NYSC to achieve their shared objectives of national unity, peace and security.