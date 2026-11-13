Customs, EFCC deepen collaboration to tackle smuggling, financial crimes

Nigeria Customs Service and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have resolved to strengthen intelligence sharing and joint operations to combat smuggling, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

The agencies said stronger interagency cooperation was necessary to protect government revenue, safeguard national security, and prevent economic saboteurs from exploiting loopholes in the country’s enforcement system.

The commitment followed a visit by the Customs Area Controller, Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command, DC Haliru Abdullahi, to the EFCC Zonal Directorate in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said economic sabotage, illicit financial transactions, money laundering, and smuggling threatened national security and the country’s sustainable economic development.

He stressed that effective collaboration between the two agencies would improve efforts to identify and tackle criminal activities associated with cross-border trade.

“Effective collaboration remains essential in addressing these challenges and protecting the nation’s economic interests,” he said.

The Customs controller pledged his command’s support for the EFCC through intelligence sharing, information exchange, and coordinated enforcement operations.

In his response, the Acting Zonal Director of the EFCC, Nwanneka Nwonkike, commended the Customs Service for its contributions to protecting the nation’s economy.

He called for sustained cooperation between the agencies, particularly in intelligence gathering, investigation, and prosecution of economic and financial crimes.

Both agencies noted that criminal elements often exploited gaps in institutional cooperation to perpetrate illegal activities.

They consequently advocated stronger communication channels, joint capacity building, and coordinated strategies to identify, investigate, and dismantle criminal networks.

The agencies also reaffirmed their commitment to professionalism, transparency, and accountability in carrying out their statutory responsibilities.

The development was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Customs Command’s Public Relations Officer, Bashir Tanimu.

The statement said the Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command remained committed to strengthening partnerships with security and regulatory agencies to combat economic sabotage, protect government revenue, and promote national economic development.