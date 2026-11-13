2027: NYSC DG seeks security for Corps members

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has solicited the support of the Nigerian Army in ensuring maximum security for Corps members who will serve as ad hoc personnel during the 2027 general elections.

He said Corps members would be deployed to assist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conducting the national exercise, stressing the need to guarantee their safety before, during and after the elections.

Nafiu made the appeal during a visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Babalola, according to a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, on Friday in Abuja.

While congratulating the GOC on his appointment, the NYSC Chief Executive also commended him for his welfare-oriented disposition towards Corps members serving within the Division, as well as his commitment to the training and mentorship of young officers under his command.

Nafiu expressed appreciation to the Division for providing a secure environment for NYSC operations across its areas of responsibility in Lagos and Ogun states.

He attributed the prevailing security situation in the two states to the diligence, professionalism and experience of the military and other security agencies.

The NYSC DG disclosed that Lagos State alone accommodates about 20 per cent of the Corps population nationwide, with between 45,000 and 48,000 Corps members deployed to the state annually.

He added that Lagos and Ogun were among the few states where the Scheme deployed Corps members to all local government areas, noting that security concerns had restricted deployment to some local government areas in other states.

“Lagos and Ogun States are some of the States in the country where we deploy Corps Members to all the local government areas. This is unlike some other states where security challenges have made it impossible for us to deploy to certain local government areas,” he said.

The Director-General noted that the NYSC had continued to leverage the favourable security environment provided by the Division to discharge its responsibilities effectively.

He, therefore, applauded the officers and men of the Division for their commitment to maintaining a safe environment for the Scheme’s operations.

In his response, Major General Babalola described General Nafiu’s appointment as NYSC Director-General as well deserved and commended the Lagos State Secretariat for its sustained support to the military formation.

He pledged the Division’s continued support for the NYSC, emphasising that the security of all Corps members remained a priority.

The GOC also described Corps members serving within the Division as well behaved, attributing this to the quality of leadership, guidance and mentorship provided by NYSC officials.

He assured the Director-General that the existing partnership between the Division and the NYSC Lagos State Secretariat would be further strengthened.