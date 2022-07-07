The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has directed its members in all 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to ensure that they all get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

The union in a statement titled, GET YOUR PVC, signed by the president, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, directed all the state chairmen to ensure that all the union members in their respective states get their PVCs to enable them to exercise their franchise in the 2023 general election.

The statement read in part, “The union plays a very important role in the nation’s electoral process being in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission ((INEC). It is therefore imperative that members of the union should participate actively and effectively in electing credible leaders that will determine the fate of teeming members of the union particularly and the entire nation generally.

“Consequently, all the state councils are hereby directed to ensure that members of the union, their families and friends across the 36 states all the 774 local government councils take advantage of the extension of the continuous voters’ registration exercise to obtain their permanent voters’ card to enable them vote for candidates of their choice in the coming elections.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

NURTW launches operation get your PVC

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NURTW launches operation get your PVC