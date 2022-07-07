Nine killed, 12 hospitalised in Kaduna road accident 

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
FILE PHOTO

Nine people were killed and 12 others injured in a ghastly motor accident involving four vehicles on the Kaduna-Zaria highway on Thursday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kaduna State Sector Commander, Hafiz Mohammed, dropped the hint in an interview.

According to him, the accident occurred at about 5 am on the Rigachikun bridge, close to the National Open University involving two DAF trailers, a Toyota bus and a Toyota saloon (Camry).

Mohammed said preliminary investigation revealed that nine people died, while 12 others who were seriously injured were taken to the hospital.

He blamed the accident on overspeeding, wrongful overtaking, and loss of control.

The sector commander also said that the injured victims and corpses were taken to the St Gerard Hospital and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna respectively.

He advised motorists to always abide by safety rules to save lives and property.

He also reminded motorists going through the Kaduna-Zaria highway about the ongoing road construction and diversions in Kawo, Ragachickun, Mararaban Jos, Birnin Yero and Jaji.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

