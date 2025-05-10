Nurses are key to building resilient health systems — WHO

The Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has emphasized the crucial role nurses play in building resilient and equitable health systems.

In his message on International Nurses Day 2025, Dr. Ihekweazu pointed out the importance of supporting nurses to achieve universal health coverage and improve health outcomes.

According to the State of the World’s Nursing Report 2025, the African Region has made progress in increasing the number of nurses, but still faces significant challenges, including a shortage of nurses, inadequate funding, and high rates of nurse emigration.

Dr. Ihekweazu called for action to address these challenges and invest in nurses’ development and well-being. He emphasized that nurses are not just caregivers but also educators, innovators, and frontline responders who play a critical role in healthcare systems.

The WHO Regional Director’s message highlights the need for governments and healthcare systems to prioritize nurses’ needs and invest in their development to build stronger, more resilient health systems.

This includes providing adequate funding, improving working conditions, and promoting professional development opportunities.

Investing in nurses can have a significant impact on health outcomes, particularly in low-income and rural areas where they often play a vital role in delivering primary healthcare services.

By supporting nurses, governments can improve access to healthcare, reduce mortality rates, and enhance the overall quality of care.

The Africa Health Workforce Investment Charter, endorsed by African leaders in May 2024, provides a framework for countries to invest in their health workforce, including nurses.

By implementing this charter, countries can develop strategies to address the nursing shortage, improve working conditions, and promote professional development.

The Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has emphasized the critical role nurses play in building resilient and equitable health systems.

In his message marking International Nurses Day 2025, Dr. Ihekweazu underscored the importance of supporting nurses to achieve universal health coverage and improve health outcomes across the continent.

According to the State of the World’s Nursing Report 2025, the African Region has made strides in increasing the number of nurses. However, it still faces major challenges, including workforce shortages, inadequate funding, and high rates of nurse emigration.

Dr. Ihekweazu called for urgent action to address these issues and invest in the development and well-being of nurses. He noted that nurses are not only caregivers but also educators, innovators, and frontline responders essential to effective healthcare delivery.

His message highlighted the need for governments and health systems to prioritize the needs of nurses and make sustained investments to build stronger, more resilient healthcare infrastructure.

This includes increased funding, improved working conditions, and expanded opportunities for professional growth.

Investing in nurses, he noted, can significantly improve health outcomes—particularly in low-income and rural areas where nurses often serve as the primary providers of care.

By supporting the nursing workforce, governments can enhance access to healthcare, reduce mortality rates, and improve the overall quality of care.

The Africa Health Workforce Investment Charter, endorsed by African leaders in May 2024, offers a strategic framework for countries to invest in their health workforce, including nurses.

Through the implementation of this charter, countries can address nursing shortages, improve retention, and strengthen professional development pathways.

TRIBUNEONLINE