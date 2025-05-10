Gov Eno’s tourism business drive to leverage on FTAN council meeting



The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has finalized arrangements to hold its upcoming Governing Council Meeting in the city of Uyo, with the aim of showcasing the tourism assets and development initiatives of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno.

FTAN President, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, disclosed this during a Zoom press conference ahead of the event, scheduled for May 21 to 24, 2025. He stated that the four-day gathering promises to be an exciting experience, featuring a governing council meeting, a gala night, and a tour of the state’s breathtaking tourist attractions.

Onung praised Akwa Ibom as a rising star in Africa’s tourism landscape, highlighting its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty.

Under Governor Eno’s administration, the state has made significant strides in tourism development. Notable achievements include promoting peace as a unique tourism product, investing in tourism infrastructure, and constructing the state-of-the-art ARISE PARK recreational center.

Additionally, the state has established a tourism committee to harness its vast potential and is actively exploring public-private partnerships to drive tourism development.

These initiatives are expected to boost tourism, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth in Akwa Ibom State.

The FTAN Council Meeting presents stakeholders with a unique opportunity to experience the state’s tourism offerings firsthand, further cementing its reputation as a preferred destination.

With its cultural richness and natural beauty, Akwa Ibom State is set to shine on the African tourism scene.