Call NWDC chairman to order, group urges minister

The Northern Progressives Forum (NPF) has urged the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, to call the chairman of the Board of North-West Development Commission (NWDC), Lawal Samaila-Abdullahi, to order over alleged plans to create unnecessary crisis in the commission.

According to the NPF chairman, Dayyabu Abdullahi, Lawal’s recent comments claiming ignorance of a scholarship program in the commission are unsavory and aimed at sabotaging the efforts of the managing director, Professor Abdullahi Ma’aji.

“Saying that he is not aware of the scholarship programme is an act of sabotage because the action of the Managing Director Professor Abdullahi Ma’aji, is in line with the law.

“The Act that established the commission categorically states that their mandate is just to inform the board chairman about any key policy,” Abdullahi said.

Abdullahi expressed confidence in Ma’aji’s ability to act within the law, citing his decades of experience as an astute academic. He also accused Lawal of having a record of controversy, including incidents during his time at the Shippers Council and as Secretary to the Kaduna State Government.

“The Board Chairman is speaking because the MD has blocked all his selfish interests in the commission,” Abdullahi alleged. “It’s obvious that Mr Lawal has never led anything peaceful, he is very controversial in any assignment given to him. We must resist every attempt by Lawal to destabilise the North West Development Commission.”

The NPF called on the Minister to intervene and remind Lawal of his duties as outlined in the law, allowing the NWDC to function smoothly.

“It is not late that the Minister calls him to order, and inform him of his schedule of duties as stated by the law,” the group stated.