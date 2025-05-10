Immunisation: Kaduna to introduce measles rubella vaccines — Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani has pledged that Kaduna State is committed to introducing the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine into the next statewide immunisation campaign.

He made the promise at the Stakeholders engagement on the introduction of Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccines into routine immunisation in Kaduna State.

The Governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, praised the decision of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency to introduce MR vaccine into routine immunisation.

Dr Balarabe described the decision as ‘’a bold step in the right direction, aimed at giving every child in Nigeria a fighting chance at life.’’

“As a medical doctor and public servant, I understand the crucial role immunisation plays in shaping the future of our society. A healthy child today means a more productive adult tomorrow,” she said.

According to her, health workers, community and religious leaders, policymakers, donor agencies, parents, and government officials do everything possible to protect the lives of our children.

The Deputy Governor said the Government cannot win this battle alone because all stakeholders need each other in order to rise to this collective responsibility of fighting the disease.

“From traditional and religious leaders to frontline health workers, from policymakers to the wives of our local government chairmen—everyone is expected to play a vital role in sensitizing their respective communities and constituencies,” she added.

Dr Balarabe disclosed that “as at January 31, 2025, 627 suspected Measles cases were recorded in 213 LGAs across 30 States of our dear country.

“While this represents a significant drop from the 2,157 cases in January 2024, the fact that over 80% of confirmed cases involved unvaccinated children speaks volumes.”

The Deputy Governor lamented that the cases and deaths that have been recorded in our state in 2025 are unfortunate. These are not just statistics. They were children with names, with dreams, with futures that have now been cut short.”

“To our health workers—you are the hands and feet of this effort. Yours is a sacred duty. You are the hope of mothers who bring their children to the facilities. Your commitment must rise to match the urgency of this moment,” she noted

Dr Balarabe called on the Chairmen of Kaduna North and South who were present at the event, to provide information to their colleagues because “we want this stakeholder engagement to be cascaded down to Wards.”

“To the spouses of our LGA Chairmen, you hold the Key to the future of the Children within your LGC. This is because you are the Mobilization and Sensitization Champions of your LGC, please let your voices be heard in every nook and cranny of your LGC.

“Inform women and get their buy-in and understanding of values and benefits of immunization. No child in your LGC should be denied access to the vaccines. Your voices matter. Kaduna counts on your support for this cause,” she implored.

Speaking at the event, the First Lady of Kaduna State, Hajiya Hafsat Uba Sani, advised women to take routine vaccination very seriously in order to keep their children healthy.

Hajiya Hafsat further called on traditional and religious leaders, local government chairmen and their wives to further sensitize the people about the importance of vaccination.

