Nude is not boring, try these!

From beige to cream to brown and everything in between, various shades of nude colours, when worn right, gives a very elegant look, no matter the skin colour.

However, most people believe that nude is boring or it makes them look washed out; but this is not true. This is because the tricks to getting the right nude outfit include:

Finding the appropriate shade or selecting the one that gives the most contrast to your skin tone.

Making sure they are not too tight as body-hugging silhouettes will look like another layer of skin.

Showing a little bit of skin so as to create a contrast between the skin and the outfit.

Breaking up the nude colours if you are scared to wear an entirely nude ensemble.

Accessorising with bold jewellery or leather accessories such as studded purse, sunglasses or belt.

