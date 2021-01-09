Questions about covid-19 vaccine

Even though I believe that Coronavirus pandemic is real and I am tired of wearing masks, I am worried about the Covid vaccine. Has it been tested enough to confirm its safety? Why will it be compulsory for international travellers? How long will it protect somebody from Covid infection and will it be affordable?

Babatunde (by SMS)

Vaccination for diseases is not new. For example, vaccination for some childhood diseases such as Measles, Whooping Cough among others have been ongoing for ages. The currently approved Covid vaccines had been successfully tested on humans before their approval. Until a few years ago, vaccination for infectious diseases such as Yellow Fever was compulsory for international travellers, therefore, making the Covid vaccine compulsory for intending travellers is the right thing to do. Although immunity is triggered off withing few days of the vaccination, much is still not known about the duration of the immunity since scientists still need to collect more data from vaccine trials. Apart from the manufacture of cheaper forms of vaccines, many countries including Nigeria are making efforts to make the vaccine either free or affordable for their citizens.

