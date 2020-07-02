NUC accredits 14 UNIABUJA programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited 14 academic programmes run by the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA).

According to a statement by the head of Information and University Relations unit of the institution, Dr Habib Yakoob, 10 of the academic programmes were given full accreditation while four got interim accreditation.

The programmes with full accreditation were listed as Public Administration, Education Arabic Studies, Education Christian Rel. Studies, Education English, Education Geography, Education Islamic Rel. Studies, Guidance and Counselling, Law, Chemistry and Microbiology.

Those with interim accreditation are Banking and Finance, Education Physics, Educational Administration and Planning, and Primary Education Studies.

However, one of the programmes, Computer Science, which was not accredited, is expected to be revisited and reevaluated soon.

Congratulating the academic departments and the university for scaling through the accreditation processes, vice chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, gave assurances that with the necessary facilities in place, the affected course would get accredited.

The statement quoted an email from the vice chancellor as saying, “Just a few days ago, your University received the results of the November 2019 National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation visit to the UofA of Nigeria; and out of 15 (fifteen academic programmes visited), it is only one of them, Computer Science, that we have difficulty in, which Academic Planning Office, working with the academic department concerned, would prepare an appeal for a revisit and a re-evaluation.”

Na’Allah also said the management of the university was working round the clock with all faculties and academic departments to lift the university to world class standards, and was in the middle of laying a solid internet infrastructure on all its campuses.

