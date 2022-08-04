NTBLCP commences community outreach for prompt Tuberculosis notification, case finding

The National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) in collaboration with the development partners has flagged off community outreach for prompt notification and increase case finding of tuberculosis through an intensive nationwide mobilization effort.

These efforts are supported with increase access to community-level TB testing through intensive community outreach conducted in all the states of the Federation during the period.

Record has shown that Nigeria ranks sixth among the 30 high-burden countries in the world and first in Africa in terms of the people with tuberculosis

Also, an Explorative research has shown that the major issue is low TB case finding for both adults and children due to low awareness of the disease.

Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator of NTBLCP, Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike said Evidence has shown that the outreach has proven to be a result-oriented programme and this is a new strategy towards finding out missing cases in the country.

Anyaike also said that the programme has resolved to increase momentum and there’s no need to wait till the 24th of March every year during world TB day.

“This is one of our strategy towards continuing the process of awareness, funding and fishing out the missing cases. It is also very important to know that Tuberculosis does not sit down in one place. As we are wasting time, Tuberculosis is infecting more people in the villages”.

“So, if any diagnosis is found to be positive, we are placing them on Drugs and that is the sure way and tradition of cutting the trends of the disease and if we have the resources, we can also carry out the outreach before the end of the year.”

The World Health Organization(WHO) Representative, Dr Enang Oyama in his goodwill message also maintained that Tuberculosis is of public health importance and WHO has come to help the community to see that they are able to prevent and take care of those persons that might have the disease.

“Tuberculosis has been leaving with us for a very long time, and it is affecting everyone as no one is spared particularly children, youths, men and women and it can also affect us physically and economically”

“It is important that you see this opportunity as a way to be able to educate and create awareness for your people”. He added.

Similarly, the Deputy Project Director of TB Breakthrough action Nigeria, Bolatito Ayenigba also said when people understand that they can get free test for Tuberculosis, they can demand for the Tuberculosis testing





“This week has been designated as Tuberculosis testing week and we aimed at making everyone aware of Tuberculosis including children and they can have access to care”

Interestingly, we are doing integrated services as we are not only testing people for Tuberculosis, you can see that there are people giving COVID-19 vaccines and people doing HIV testing as well as people doing COVID-19 testing.

“People need to be well. With all the problems in Nigeria health is wealth so NTBLCP has used this opportunity to be able to take the treatment and the services to the people so that they can tested”.

The Village Head of Nbwaha, Bala Akusu who was elated appreciated the gesture of current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the community consist of every tribe in Nigeria and the outreach will help them to have access to testing, treatment and medication for Tuberculosis and other diseases.