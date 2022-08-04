August 4: Obama, Emefiele, Daddy Showkey, celebrate birthdays today

Today is August 4. It is another day to celebrate big names in politics, business and entertainment who have their birthdays today.

Barack Obama

Born 4 August 1961, he was the 44th President of the United States who became the first African-American to hold office.

He became known for his economic stimulus legislation and healthcare reform.

Godwin Emefiele

Born 4 August, 1961, Godwin Emefiele is a Nigerian banker who has been serving as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria since 4 June 2014. Born in Lagos State, Nigeria, Emefiele is originally from Ika South, Agbor region of Delta State. He also introduced a multiple exchange rate regime to try to mask pressure on the Naira and avoid a series of devaluations.

Daddy Showkey

Born 4 August, 1970. He was born John Odafe Asiemo but is known as Daddy Showkey. Daddy Showkey is a veteran Nigerian ‘galala’ singer. His genre of music is called ghetto dance or simply ghetto. He was popular in Ajegunle in the late 1990s. He hails from Olomoro Kingdom in Isoko South LGA of Delta State.

He is known for songs like 1996 Diana, Fire Fire, The Name, The Chicken.

Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki

Born 4 August 1992, better known as DJ Kaywise is a Nigerian disc jockey and record producer.

Kaywise broke into the entertainment industry in 2010. He has since gained prominence as a DJ in Nigeria and has released chart topping songs with many Nigerian music stars. DJ Kaywise started his career as a record producer but later picked interest in being a Disc Jockey.

He has released singles such as See Mary See Jesus” featuring Olamide, “Normal Level”, “W.T.O.D” featuring Naira Marley, Mayorkun and Zlatan Ibile, “HighWay” featuring Phyno.

Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu





Born 4 August, 1994. Ozoemena Chukwu, known professionally as Ozo is a Nigerian TV Personality, Sports Analyst, and Consultant. He hit the limelight after featuring as a contestant in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 Lockdown Edition.

Meghan Markle

Born 4 August, 1981. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, born Rachel Meghan Markle; is an American member of the British royal family and former actress. As a model and actress, she was introduced to television audiences as Rachel Zane on USA’s Suits in 2011.

She later made media headlines when she started dating Prince Harry; she became the Duchess of Sussex through her marriage to him in May of 2018.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…