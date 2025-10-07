NSITF pledges improved services to employees’ compensation scheme subscribers

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Olúwaṣeun Mayomi Faleye, has assured subscribers to the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) of a new era of improved, efficient, and compassionate service delivery under his leadership.

Faleye gave the assurance on Monday while declaring open the 2025 Customer Service Week at the Fund’s corporate headquarters in Abuja. He said the new management is determined to make every interaction with subscribers a reflection of empathy, professionalism, and swift response.

“I assure our subscribers that whenever they engage with the NSITF, they will meet a compassionate organisation that is truly ready to serve and empathise with their situation,” he said.

“Subscribers often come to us at some of the most challenging moments of their lives, dealing with loss, accidents, or workplace injuries. Our staff must be people who understand the urgency and the importance of timely, effective service in easing such difficult experiences. I want to assure everyone that we are ready and equipped to rise to that challenge.”

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, “Mission Possible,” the NSITF boss described it as a message of hope and renewed commitment. According to him, “Mission Possible is about encouragement and belief. It tells us that excellent, qualitative service delivery is achievable if we set our minds to it and if management provides the right support and resources. That is the essence of this week—to remind ourselves that we can and must deliver the quality of service Nigerians expect from NSITF.”

Faleye noted that the Fund has, in recent months, intensified efforts to enhance communication with subscribers and stakeholders through improved engagement platforms. “We have introduced a multi-omni channel that allows subscribers to reach us easily for enquiries, clarifications, and guidance. We are also simplifying our claims process to make it faster and more transparent,” he explained.

According to him, internal reforms have been carried out to streamline documentation and eliminate bottlenecks, making service delivery more responsive. He further disclosed that the Fund’s partnership with SERVICOM has been instrumental in driving these changes, particularly through the review and implementation of its service charter. “Our collaboration with SERVICOM has been very helpful. We’ve opened up our service charter, engaged multiple fora, and are steadily moving in the right direction,” he added.

Highlighting the growing recognition of the Fund’s transformation efforts, Faleye noted that SERVICOM recently scored NSITF high in its annual assessment of service delivery performance.

The 2025 Customer Service Week, which is being marked across the Fund’s offices nationwide, features roadshows and awards of excellence for outstanding staff, as part of efforts to celebrate commitment and reinforce a culture of superior service.

Faleye reaffirmed that under his leadership, the NSITF will remain focused on providing prompt, compassionate, and transparent services to all ECS subscribers across the country.

