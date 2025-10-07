World News

Israel deports 14 German participants of Gaza aid flotilla

Sharon Ola
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu

The 14 German nationals detained in Israel after joining the Gaza aid flotilla have been deported, the German Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the ministry confirmed that the group was flown to Greece, where they were received by staff from the German embassy.

The Israeli Navy intercepted 42 boats carrying aid to Gaza in the Mediterranean last week, detaining more than 400 crew members from multiple countries. The high-profile incident included participants such as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

Many detainees have since been deported, with 160 arriving in Athens on Monday, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry.

Organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla accused Israeli authorities of mistreating participants, alleging physical and verbal abuse while in custody.

Lubna Tuma, a lawyer for the flotilla, said during a press conference on Instagram that activists were kept under the scorching sun with their hands tied, and some were forced to kneel and insulted, particularly women. She said one woman was kicked in the head.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations as false, insisting that the rights of the activists were “fully respected.”

(NAN)

