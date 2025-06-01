NSIB reaffirms commitment to aviation safety

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing aviation safety through a dedicated one-day training programme titled “Selfcare as a Foundation for Health and Wellness” held for its staff in Lagos.

This initiative builds on a prior programme conducted for staff in Abuja.

The event featured insightful presentations by experienced facilitators covering essential topics such as Mental Health, Nutrition, and Self-care. Dr. Monica Hemben Eimunjeze FPSN, the convener of the D’Bio Wellness and Selfcare Summit, spearheaded the training.

Other notable speakers included Dr Olajumoke Koyejo, a consultant psychiatrist, and Ms. Obianuju Chukuwuemeka, a registered dietitian-nutritionist.

This programme in conjunction with D’Bio Wellness and Self-care and Lusong QSE Ltd, underscores the Bureau’s priority of staff welfare and the imperative to equip NSIB personnel with the skills and knowledge necessary to enhance their productivity and effectiveness in fulfilling their mandated roles.

Recognising the critical function of NSIB in advancing aviation safety, the training initiated essential measures to support staff wellbeing.

Participants were educated on the importance of self-care, mental health, and a nutritious diet in fostering overall well-being. The significance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance was heavily emphasized, alongside its profound effects on mental health. Attendees were informed about various symptoms indicative of mental disorders, ranging from poor sleep and appetite to severe distress and impaired functioning.

The training further addressed the prevention of workplace-induced mental health issues, advocating for organizational interventions aimed at improving workplace culture and relationships.

In the discussions surrounding work-life balance, the programme highlighted the vital nature of the seven pillars of self-care as advocated by the International Selfcare Foundation: knowledge and health literacy, mental well-being, physical activity, healthy eating, risk avoidance, good hygiene, and rational use of products and services. Participants were encouraged to take intentional and consistent steps toward their self-care goals.

Dr. Eimunjeze and her team provided participants with invaluable insights into self-care practices, mental health, and nutrition, empowering them to proactively manage their overall wellness.

The NSIB’s emphasis on self-care and mental health awareness is designed not only to benefit its staff but also to positively impact the broader public.

By equipping NSIB personnel with essential skills for improved well-being, the Bureau fosters a culture of health and wellness, which is vital for enhancing aviation safety standards.

Employees who are mentally healthy and adept at managing stress are more likely to excel in their responsibilities, facilitating efficient operations and sound decision-making.

Moreover, as NSIB staff interact with stakeholders and the public, their improved mental and physical health can act as a guiding example for self-care practices and community health initiatives, ultimately contributing to a healthier society.

By prioritising employee welfare, the NSIB is setting a benchmark for other organisations, promoting a comprehensive understanding of the significance of mental health and self-care in boosting productivity and safety across the aviation sector and beyond.

