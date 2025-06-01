NARD gives FG four-week ultimatum to resolve demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the Federal Government a four-week ultimatum to resolve its demands, including the payment of arrears of the 25/35% upwardly revised CONMESS and other salary arrears.

NARD President Dr. Osundara Tope and Secretary-General Dr. Odunbaku Kazeem Oluwasola signed the communiqué, urging the Federal Government to prioritize the welfare of doctors and other healthcare workers to reduce emigration and ensure industrial harmony.

According to the communiqué issued at the end of the May Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) and Scientific Conference of NARD, the association’s National Officers’ Committee has been mandated to continue engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure implementation of the demands.

“We demand immediate payment of the arrears of the 25/35% upwardly revised CONMESS, and other salary arrears,” the communiqué reads. “We also demand full implementation of consequential adjustments to the 2019 and 2024 minimum wage on basic salaries and allowances, along with accrued arrears.”

The association also demanded the immediate inclusion of resident doctors in the payment of specialist allowances, regularization of locum doctors, and swift address of welfare concerns of doctors in Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC).

“We give the National Officers’ Committee the next four weeks to continue engagement with all the relevant stakeholders in ensuring implementation of the above demands, after which the NEC will reappraise the situation,” the communiqué stated.

The association expressed disappointment over the non-payment of arrears from the upward review of the CONMESS salary structure and other outstanding salary arrears and condemned the Federal Government’s failure to pay the 2024 Accoutrement Allowance arrears.

NARD also commended some state governors for their efforts in improving the welfare of doctors, including the governors of Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Abia, Benue, Kwara, Delta, and Enugu states, who have implemented various initiatives to support doctors and other healthcare workers.

The association’s demands are aimed at improving the working conditions and welfare of resident doctors, who play a critical role in the healthcare system. NARD’s ultimatum has put pressure on the Federal Government to address the long-standing issues affecting the association’s members.

